Huntingdon Train Stabbings: All we know about the incident on a train from Peterborough

The incident on a train from Peterborough last night has left two people fighting for their life, and has shocked many throughout the country.

This is all we know about the incident last night.

What we know

The incident happened on the LNER Train from Doncaster to London King’s Cross.

The train left Doncaster at 6.25pm.

At 7.42pm, shortly after leaving Peterborough station, 999 calls were received by the police reporting multiple stabbings.

The train made an unscheduled stop at Peterborough, where armed officers from Cambridgeshire Police, along with paramedics boarded the train

Eight minutes after the 999 calls were received, two men were arrested.

The men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

One man is a 32 year old, black British national who was born in the UK

The other is a 35-year-old man, a British national of Caribbean descent, who was born in the UK.

On Sunday morning, both were being detained at separate police stations for questioning.

A total of 10 people were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital. One person later ‘self presented’ at hospital.

Initially, nine people were described as having ‘life threatening injuries.’

British Transport Police have now said that after treatment, two people are described as having life threatening injuries.

Four people have been discharged from hospital.

Huntingdon Train Station remains closed today (November 2) – however trains are running along the East Coast Mainline. Passengers are advised to check services before they travel

There will be an increased security presence at Railway Stations and on train services throughout today.

Anyone with information is asked to text British Transport Police on 61016, quoting reference 663 of November 1 2025

What we do not know:

Where the two suspects boarded the train

What any motivation may have been

Anything about those who have been injured