On Saturday evening, British Transport Police said that it had made two arrests after an incident in which ‘multiple people’ were stabbed on a train heading for the station.

The train was coming from the northern side, and is believed to have left Peterborough at about 7.30pm. It was the 6.25pm service from Doncaster to Kings Cross.

Armed police initially boarded the train and just before 11pm a number of passengers who were aboard the train were placed on buses towards London.

The A1307 on the approach to the town centre has been closed.

At 8.47pm on November 1, a spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: “We are currently responding to an incident on a train to Huntingdon where multiple people have been stabbed.

“Officers are in attendance alongside Cambridgeshire Police, and two people have been arrested.”

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.39pm with reports that multiple people had been stabbed on a train.

“Armed officers attended and the train was stopped at Huntingdon, where two men were arrested. A number of people have been taken to hospital.

“The incident remains ongoing and the A1307 has been closed as you approach the town centre.

“Officers are working with British Transport Police, who are leading on the incident, and anyone with any information is urged to report this to police online quoting incident 495. Call 101 if you do not have internet access.”

1 . Huntingdon Railway Station stabbing Emergency services on the scene. Photo: PT Photo Sales

2 . Huntingdon Railway Station stabbing Police at the entrance to the station. Photo: PT Photo Sales

3 . Huntingdon Railway Station stabbing The train remains in the station. Photo: PT Photo Sales