Emergency services swarm Huntington Railway Station after multiple stabbing on train

Huntingdon train stabbing: Passengers transported away from scene of 'multiple stabbing' which took place shortly after train left Peterborough

By Ben Jones
Published 2nd Nov 2025, 00:00 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2025, 00:18 GMT
A large emergency service presence is on the scene at Huntingdon Railway Station as the first passengers are bussed out of the station.

On Saturday evening, British Transport Police said that it had made two arrests after an incident in which ‘multiple people’ were stabbed on a train heading for the station.

The train was coming from the northern side, and is believed to have left Peterborough at about 7.30pm. It was the 6.25pm service from Doncaster to Kings Cross.

Armed police initially boarded the train and just before 11pm a number of passengers who were aboard the train were placed on buses towards London.

Prime Minister Kier Starmer has described the incident as ‘appalling’ and ‘deeply concerning.’

The A1307 on the approach to the town centre has been closed.

At 8.47pm on November 1, a spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: “We are currently responding to an incident on a train to Huntingdon where multiple people have been stabbed.

“Officers are in attendance alongside Cambridgeshire Police, and two people have been arrested.”

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.39pm with reports that multiple people had been stabbed on a train.

“Armed officers attended and the train was stopped at Huntingdon, where two men were arrested. A number of people have been taken to hospital.

“The incident remains ongoing and the A1307 has been closed as you approach the town centre.

“Officers are working with British Transport Police, who are leading on the incident, and anyone with any information is urged to report this to police online quoting incident 495. Call 101 if you do not have internet access.”

Emergency services on the scene.

1. Huntingdon Railway Station stabbing

Emergency services on the scene. Photo: PT

Police at the entrance to the station.

2. Huntingdon Railway Station stabbing

Police at the entrance to the station. Photo: PT

The train remains in the station.

3. Huntingdon Railway Station stabbing

The train remains in the station. Photo: PT

All entrances to the station have been blocked.

4. Huntingdon Railway Station stabbing

All entrances to the station have been blocked. Photo: PT

