WATCH: Prison van leaves Peterborough Magistrates' Court after man accused of train stabbings appears in dock

By Stephen Briggs
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 14:43 GMT
A prison van carrying the man accused of carrying out the attacks on a train from Peterborough has left the city’s Magistrates’ Court,

Anthony Williams (32) – who told the court he was of no fixed abode – appeared at the court on Monday morning.

He has been charged with a string of offences, including 11 counts of attempted murder following the incident on Saturday night.

Shortly after appearing in the dock, the van carrying him to an unknown prison left the court.

The prison van leaves courtplaceholder image
A large press pack – including The Peterborough Telegraph – was waiting outside the court to see the van – which was following and followed by police cars – leave the area.

There were also some members of the public who had gathered outside.

Williams will next appear at Cambridge Crown Court on December 1.

