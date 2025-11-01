Prime Minister Keir Starmer says 'thoughts are with those affected' after multiple people stabbed on train from Peterborough

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said his ‘thoughts are with those affected’ after multiple people were stabbed on a train at Huntingdon.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said that a number of people have been taken to hospital following the incident.

Two people have been arrested.

Following the incident, Sir Keir Starmer said: “The appalling incident on a train near Huntingdon is deeply concerning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Multiple people have been taken to hospital and two people have been arrested

“My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response.

“Anyone in the area should follow the advice of the police.”

Councillor Dr Shabina Asad Qayyum, Leader of Peterborough City Council said: “We have just been informed of stabbings on multiple people on an LNER train from Peterborough to Huntingdon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is incredibly concerning and upsetting to see travellers affected.

“We are being updated on developments and arrests have been made.

“Please reach out to us if anyone has been affected.

“Thinking of everyone affected at this awful time.”

North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling said: “I’m aware of this awful incident on a train bound for Huntingdon this evening.

“Whilst we don’t have the full picture yet - my thoughts are with all of those affected - and a huge thank you to Cambridgeshire Police and all other first responders in attendance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Paul Bristow added: “Hearing reports of horrendous scenes on a train in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

“Cambridgeshire Police are at the scene and two people have been arrested.

“Thoughts and prayers with everyone affected.”

The train was coming from the northern side, and is believed to have left Peterborough at about 7.30pm. It’s thought to be the 6.25pm service from Doncaster to Kings Cross. A ‘do not travel’ warning has been issued by LNER

A spokesperson for LNER said: “We are aware of an incident involving one of our trains. Our immediate concern is for the welfare of our customers and crew who are on board. We are in the process of gathering all the details we can and are liaising with British Transport Police.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The advice for travellers on LNER trains was: “If you're unable to make it home this evening due to 'Do Not Travel' advice please either book yourself a hotel and claim back the cost of your stay to [email protected]. Please include a copy of your train tickets and your hotel receipt. Alternatively you can claim back the cost of a taxi to complete your journey.

“If you are on board an LNER service affected by this disruption, your train manager will keep you updated with information about the incident and the impact on your journey today. If you need any urgent help onward travel connections / flights, medical needs etc. please speak to a member of the on train team or call the customer services team on 03457 225 333.

“If you are currently waiting at your home station, LNER advise you not to travel by train today. Please defer your travel to an alternative dates.”

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: “We were called at 7.38pm to reports that multiple people had been stabbed on a train.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We mobilised a large-scale response to Huntingdon Railway Station which included numerous ambulances, tactical commanders, our Hazardous Area Response Team and critical care teams including the East Anglian Air Ambulance and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

“We can confirm we have transported multiple patients to hospital.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Two men have been arrested by police this evening after more than 30 officers were called to Huntingdon Train Station.

“We were called at 7.39pm with reports that multiple people had been stabbed on a train.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Armed officers attended and the train was stopped at Huntingdon, where two men were arrested. A number of people have been taken to hospital.

“The incident remains ongoing and the A1307 has been closed as you approach the town centre.

“Officers are working with British Transport Police, who are leading on the incident, and anyone with any information is urged to report this to police online quoting incident 495. Call 101 if you do not have internet access.”

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “We are currently responding to an incident on a train to Huntingdon where multiple people have been stabbed.

“Officers are in attendance alongside Cambridgeshire Police and two people have been arrested.”