Huntingdon Train Stabbings: 40 pints of blood helped treat victims of attack
Police have said 11 people needed medical treatment following the incident on the LNER Train service from Doncaster to London King's Cross.
The train had just left Peterborough when the attack happened.
Initially, nine people were described as being in a life threatening condition – but after treatment, now one person, a member of LNER train crew, remains fighting for his life. Police have said the man’s ‘heroic’ actions ‘saved many lives.’
NHS Blood Donation have said that one of the key factors in the medical treatment of the victims was donated blood.
In a statement, they said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the incident last night on the train at Huntingdon.
“Thanks to donors from across the country, we were able to supply 40 units of blood, including 20 units of O negative – the blood type used in emergencies to the hospital treating those injured. We are grateful to all colleagues working this weekend who were able to respond so quickly.
“Stocks of O negative, B negative and RO blood are currently running low. We urgently need more donors with these blood types to book appointments in for the coming days and weeks. If you don’t already know your blood type – give blood and find out.
“Currently we have over 62,000 appointments available to fill over the next six weeks in our 28 donor centres across major towns and cities as we approach the busy winter period.
“Please book now at www.blood.co.uk or by downloading the NHS Give Blood app.”