A video shows the moment armed officers ran down the platform at Huntingdon railway station, responding to a multiple stabbing incident on board a train.

Footage shows the moment emergency services including armed officers responded to a stabbing attack on board a Doncaster to London King's Cross train on the evening of Saturday November 1.

10 people were initially taken to hospital, with another person presenting themselves at hospital later in the evening. Of the nine people believed to have life-threatening injuries, four have since been discharged. Two people remain in a life-threatening condition.

The train made an unscheduled stop at Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, where armed officers and emergency services rushed to the platform.

Armed police respond to stabbing attack on board a train which made an unscheduled stop at Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire. | TikTok / @.qonquest

Two people have been arrested in connection to the incident, which is believed to have taken place shortly after the train left Peterborough, and have been taken to police custody. Police say they are a 32-year-old male black British male and 35-year-old British national of Caribbean descent.

Supt John Loveless from the British Transport Police said: "At this stage, there is nothing to suggest that this is a terrorist incident.”

Anyone with information who hasn’t already spoken to police is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 quoting reference 663 of 01/11/25.