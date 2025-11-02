Huntingdon Train Stabbing: Two people fighting for their lives after stabbing on train from Peterborough

Two people are fighting for their lives after a stabbing on a train from Peterborough.

Two people were arrested at Huntingdon station on suspicion of attempted murder last night following the incident.

One is a 32 year old black British national, another is a 35 year old British national of Caribbean descent. British Transport Police said both were born in the United Kingdom.

A total of 11 people had received hospital treatment – and while it was initially thought nine had suffered life threatening injuries, that was now two people.

Emergency services at the scene

Four have been discharged from hospital.

Superintendent Lovelace’s statement in full

Supt Lovelace said: “Ladies and gentlemen, my name is John Lovelace and I'm here to provide you with an update on the incident at Huntington Station, took place here last night. It's a shocking incident, and first and foremost, my thoughts are with the family and friends of those who've been affected, and those who are injured.

"At approximately 7:42 p.m. yesterday evening (November 1) There were calls to the police service in relation to multiple stabbings, which took place on board a train service, that departed Doncaster at 6.25 PM and was on route to London at King's Cross Station.

"Officers immediately attended Huntington Station alongside paramedics, where armed police officers from Cambridgeshire Police boarded the train and arrested two people. Within eight minutes of the 999 call being made, two men were brought into police custody where they remain this morning.

"I can tell you that these are: The first male a 32 year old male, A black British national, and a 35-year-old man. A British national of Caribbean descent.

"They were both arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Both were born in the United Kingdom.

"As stated, they remain this morning In separate police stations for questioning.

"10 people were taken to hospital by ambulance and another person self-presented later that evening. “While nine were initially believed to have life-threatening injuries. Following assessment and treatment four thankful to say being discharged. However, two patients remain in a life-threatening condition.

"British Transport Police declared a major incident yesterday. And counter terrorism policing were initially supporting our investigation. However, at this stage, there is nothing to suggest that this is a terrorist incident. “This is a British Transport Police investigation and we continue to work to establish at pace the full circumstances and the motivations that have led to this incident.

" At this early stage, it would not be appropriate to speculate on the cause of this incident. As you can see the station this morning remains closed, however, we expect trains to be passing through the station this morning. “Passengers will see the high visibility presence of police officers at stations, and on trains, throughout today up and down the transport network. Our officers are there to reassure the public and to address any concerns they may have. “I'd like to thank the public personally for their patience and their cooperation yesterday evening, which has already greatly, assisted our investigation to help the public attended. As well as the multi-agency response Partners from colleagues. In other blue light services. I'd like to extend my thanks to our colleagues within Cambridgeshire Police, the East of England Ambulance Service, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service and counter-terrorism policing.

"And finally, I'd like to appeal for anyone that's watching, who has information connected to yesterday's incident, however, big or small you feel that may be, that has not yet spoken continues to make contact with us. You can do so by texting The British Transport Police on 61016 that's 61016, quoting reference 663 of November 1 2025. Thank you very much. I won't be taking any more questions, but thank you very much.”