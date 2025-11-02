The scene on Saturday evening.

Police have confirmed that a 32-year-old man currently being held on suspicion of attempted murder following a mass stabbing boarded the train at Peterborough.

The 32-year-old black man from Peterborough is now being treated as the only suspect.

Previously, a 35-year-old British national of Caribbean descent was arrested but he has now been released with no further action.

British Transport Police have said that it was reported to them in good faith that the 35-year-old was involved in the attack but following enquiries, the force was able to confirm that he was not.

The 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody. He is from Peterborough and it is known that he boarded the train at Peterborough station.

Officers have been carrying out searched around Huntingdon Railway Station on Sunday and have recovered a knife.

Initially ten people were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, with a further person admitting themselves later in the evening. Nine of these were through to have life-threatening injuries. This is not down to just one with five being discharged.

The one person still fighting for their life is a member of LNER rail staff who was on the train at the time and tried to stop the attacker.

Detectives have reviewed the CCTV from the train and stated that it is clear that his actions were nothing short of heroic and undoubtedly saved many people’s lives.

Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy said: “Our investigation is moving at pace and we are confident we are not looking for anyone else in connection to the incident.

“As would be expected, specialist detectives are looking into the background of the suspect we have in custody and the events that led up to the attack.

“This was a horrific attack that has had a wide impact. My thoughts and those of everyone in British Transport Police are with those injured and their families – especially the brave member of rail staff whose family are being supported by specialist officers.

“Having viewed the CCTV from the train, the actions of the member of rail staff were nothing short of heroic and undoubtedly saved people’s lives.

“My thanks to the public for their patience while we continue our investigation at Huntingdon station. We hope that we will be able to support GTR in reopening the station soon.

“Anyone with information who hasn’t already spoken to police is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 quoting reference 663 of 01/11/25.”

David Horne, Managing Director of LNER said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by yesterday's incident and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected, particularly our colleague who remains in a life-threatening condition, and their family.

“I would like to thank the emergency services for their quick and professional response and the care they provided to those injured. I would also like to recognise the driver, crew and our operational response colleagues for their bravery and quick actions.

"This is a deeply upsetting incident. Over the coming days we will continue to cooperate with the authorities involved and will do everything we can to support our customers and colleagues during this very difficult time."