A man that has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder in connection to a mass stabbing on a train shortly after leaving Peterborough has been further charged following an incident in London.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Williams, of Langford Road, Peterborough has been charged with a further count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in relation to an incident which took place at Pontoon Dock DLR station on Saturday morning (November 1).

The incident, in which it is understood that the victim suffered facial injuries, took place at the station in East London at just before 1am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After an investigation, Williams was later identified as a suspect.

Huntingdon Railway Station on Sunday morning (November 2).

Williams will appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court this morning charged with this offence as well as ten counts of attempted murder, one count of actual bodily harm and one count of possession of bladed article following the attack on Saturday on the 6:25pm LNER service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross.

11 people were hospitalised in the train attack, five are still receiving treatment. One man is still in a critical condition, a member of LNER rail staff who was on the train at the time and tried to stop the attacker. He has been praised by British Transport Police for his ‘heroic actions’ which saved many lives.’