Huntingdon train stabbing: Mass stabbing suspect charged with separate count of attempted murder in London on the same day
Anthony Williams, of Langford Road, Peterborough has been charged with a further count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in relation to an incident which took place at Pontoon Dock DLR station on Saturday morning (November 1).
The incident, in which it is understood that the victim suffered facial injuries, took place at the station in East London at just before 1am.
After an investigation, Williams was later identified as a suspect.
Williams will appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court this morning charged with this offence as well as ten counts of attempted murder, one count of actual bodily harm and one count of possession of bladed article following the attack on Saturday on the 6:25pm LNER service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross.
11 people were hospitalised in the train attack, five are still receiving treatment. One man is still in a critical condition, a member of LNER rail staff who was on the train at the time and tried to stop the attacker. He has been praised by British Transport Police for his ‘heroic actions’ which saved many lives.’