The train remains at Huntingdon Railway Station.

London North Eastern Railway has allowed passengers due to travel on their services on Sunday (November 2), the chance to defer their travel.

Passengers can instead travel up to and including Friday (November 7).

Trains are travelling through Huntingdon station but will not be stopping as the station remain closed.

On Saturday evening, the 6:25pm from Doncaster to London King’s Cross made an emergency stop at Huntingdon after ten people were stabbed shortly after the train departed Peterborough.

Ten people were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment, nine of these were believed to have life-threatening injuries. This has since reduced to two and four have been discharged.

Armed police boarded the train at around 8pm and made two arrests on suspicion of attempted murder. A 32-year-old black man and a 35-year-old of Caribbean descent. Both are British nationals born in the country.

The company issued a ‘DO NOT TRAVEL’ notice on Saturday night but this has since been lifted.

The latest statement from LNER, at 10am on Sunday, said: “A serious incident affected the 18.25 service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross on Saturday November 1. As a result of the incident, a Do Not Travel notice was issued for the remainder of the evening.

"This has been lifted and our advice to customers traveling on Sunday is to check your journey before you travel.

“If you were unable to complete your journey on this date and require reimbursement for a hotel or taxi, please contact our team via [email protected], attaching a copy of your original ticket or booking confirmation email and any receipts for hotels and taxis. Our team will respond to you as quickly as possible.

“LNER tickets dated Saturday November 1 and Sunday November 2 are valid for travel up to and including Friday November 7. You don’t need to change or amend your existing ticket, but we do recommend making a seat reservation before you travel.

“If you no longer wish to travel, you are entitled to a full refund of any unused tickets dated up to Friday November 7 from the original point of purchase.”

Great Northern and Thameslink services will not call at Huntingdon.

Lines have reopened between Hitchin and Peterborough, and trains which run between London Kings Cross and Peterborough will be able to run.

Huntingdon Station will remain closed until the end of the day tomorrow, Monday (November 3).

If you are travelling to or from Huntingdon, expect your journey to take up to 20 minutes longer than usual.

Passengers travelling from Huntingdon will need to take a rail replacement bus to either St Neots or Peterborough and seek a rail connection.

Passengers travelling to Huntingdon in the direction from London/Hitchin should alight the train at St Neots, where replacement buses are running to Huntingdon .Passengers at Peterborough travelling to Huntingdon should use the rail replacement buses available from this station.

Car parking season tickets for Huntingdon will be accepted at St Neots while this is ongoing.

To see latest updates, visit www.thameslinkrailway.com/service-updates/service-updates.