Huntingdon train stabbing: Only remaining victim fighting for his life saved many lives with his 'heroic' actions

By Ben Jones
Published 2nd Nov 2025, 18:48 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2025, 19:46 GMT
The LNER train still at Huntingdon Railway Station on Sunday afternoon.placeholder image
Only one man remains in a life-threatening condition following a mass stabbing on a train shortly after it left Peterborough on Saturday evening (November 2).

The man is still in hospital at Addenbrooke’s in Cambridge fighting for his life.

He was the most severely injured of the ten people rushed to hospital when armed police stormed the train at just before 8pm on Saturday evening.

British Transport Police have praised the man for his action insisting that his actions were ‘nothing short of heroic’ and that they ‘undoubtedly saved many people’s lives.’

The man is a member of the LNER staff who tried to stop the attacker and his heroic actions have been revealed by train CCTV.

David Horne, Managing Director of LNER said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by yesterday's incident and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected, particularly our colleague who remains in a life-threatening condition, and their family.

“I would like to thank the emergency services for their quick and professional response and the care they provided to those injured. I would also like to recognise the driver, crew and our operational response colleagues for their bravery and quick actions.

"This is a deeply upsetting incident. Over the coming days we will continue to cooperate with the authorities involved and will do everything we can to support our customers and colleagues during this very difficult time."

More as we have it.

