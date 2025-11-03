Huntingdon Train Stabbings: Man appears in court charged with attempted murder following attacks on train from Peterborough

A man has appeared in court charged with 11 counts of attempted murder.

Anthony Williams (32) of Langford Road, Peterborough appeared in a short hearing at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning (November 3).

Prosecutor Olaide Esan told the court the case was too serious to be heard at Magistrates Court.

Along with 11 counts of attempted murder, Williams also faces one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of possession of a bladed article.

Ten counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of a bladed article and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm relate to the incident on Saturday evening.

The other charges relate to an incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station in London on November 1.

Williams, who wore a grey tracksuit, and sat head bowed in the dock did not enter a plea to any of the counts he faces.

He spoke quietly, only to confirm his date of birth. He said he was of no fixed abode – although police had earlier given a Peterborough address.

Police have said one man is still in a critical but stable condition following the incident on a train that had left Peterborough on Saturday evening.

Pan Symeou, defending, did not make a bail application, and District Judge Ken Sheraton adjourned the case until December 12 at Cambridge Crown Court. Williams was remanded in custody until the next hearing.

Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy said: "The criminal investigation and support for the victims is a priority for British Transport Police.

“Our investigation is also looking at other possible linked offences. Following the charges authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service I would stress the importance of not saying or publishing anything which might jeopardise or prejudice ongoing criminal proceedings, or the integrity of the investigation."

"This is a deeply upsetting incident. Over the coming days we will continue to cooperate with the authorities involved and will do everything we can to support our customers and colleagues during this very difficult time."