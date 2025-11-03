Police have charged a 32-year-old man named Anthony Williams following a mass stabbing on Saturday evening.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Williams, of Langford Road, Peterborough, has been charged with 11 counts of attempted murder, one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of possession of a bladed article.

Williams has been charged with ten counts of attempted murder, one count of actual bodily harm and one count of possession of bladed article following the attack on Saturday on the 6:25pm LNER service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Williams boarded the train at Peterborough shortly before the attack began, forcing the driver to make an emergency stop in Huntingdon.

Huntingdon train station.

Police have also charged Williams with a another count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in connection with an incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station in London on November 1.

He will appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court this morning (November 3).

A 35-year-old man was arrested alongside Williams on Saturday evening but he was released without charge on Sunday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

British Transport Police have said that it was reported to them in good faith that the 35-year-old was involved in the attack but following enquiries, the force was able to confirm that he was not.

Initially ten people were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, with a further person admitting themselves later in the evening. Nine of these were through to have life-threatening injuries. This is now down to just one with five being discharged.

The one person still fighting for their life is a member of LNER rail staff who was on the train at the time and tried to stop the attacker.

Detectives have reviewed the CCTV from the train and stated that it is clear that his actions were nothing short of heroic and undoubtedly saved many people’s lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy said: "The criminal investigation and support for the victims is a priority for British Transport Police.”

“Our investigation is also looking at other possible linked offences. Following the charges authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service I would stress the importance of not saying or publishing anything which might jeopardise or prejudice ongoing criminal proceedings, or the integrity of the investigation."