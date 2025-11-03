Huntingdon Railway Station has reopened to the public after police concluded their investigations.

The station was the location where the 18:25pm Doncaster to London King’s Cross service made an emergency stop after a mass stabbing incident occurred the train departed Peterborough station on Saturday (November 1).

The station was cordoned off throughout Saturday evening, Sunday and into Monday evening while forensic investigations were carried out. The A1307, heading towards the city centre, was also closed during this time.

The train remained in place next to the platform until Monday morning.

Anthony Williams (32) of Langford Road, Peterborough appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning (November 3) charged with 11 counts of attempted murder plus one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of possession of a bladed article.

Ten counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of a bladed article and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm relate to the incident on board an LNER train at about 7.30pm on Saturday evening.

The other charges relate to an incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station in London on November 1 where a victim was also attacked with a knife.

The station was set to reopen as of 4pm.

The first service will be the 16:00 towards London and the 16:20 towards Peterborough.

Al station car parks will fully reopen at that time but if you have been using the St Neots car park instead, you can continue to park there until the end of the day today.

Departure and arrival times can be found at www.thameslinkrailway.com/service-updates/live-departures-and-arrivals.