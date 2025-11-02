Huntingdon stabbing: Town MP Ben Obese-Jecty pays tribute to emergency services
Latest reports suggest 10 people have been injured – nine with life threatening injuries – following the incident, that happened on a train travelling from Peterborough to London.
Two people were arrested.
This morning, Huntingdon MP Ben Obese-Jecty said: “I have been on site at Huntingdon Station since 2110hrs liaising with emergency services and news media following the Major Incident.
“Shortly after 12am this morning I met with the Chief Constable of Cambridgeshire Constabulary, Simon Megicks, at Huntingdon Police Station regarding the attack that took place on Saturday evening on the 18.25 LNER train from Doncaster to London Kings Cross.
“The attack occurred after the train left Peterborough and made the unscheduled stop at Huntingdon following the attack.
“Police responded in minutes from the 999 call under Operation Plato and the first officers on the scene were Cambridgeshire Constabulary Response Officers, then backed up by Firearms Officers shortly afterwards.
“Two individuals were arrested at the scene.
“Ten people were injured in the attack, nine of whom are believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.
“This was an appalling and devastating attack. My thoughts are with all those victims who were injured during this heinous attack.
“I would like to pay tribute to the incredible and immediate response of the emergency services, particularly the Response Officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary who were first to arrive on the scene with the suspect still armed and at large.
“British Transport Police has primacy in this investigation and is being supported by local officers and resources from Cambridgeshire Constabulary as well as Counter Terrorism Policing.”
Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Paul Bristow said: “I am shocked and deeply concerned by this extremely serious incident on a train which was stopped in Huntingdon this evening. My first thoughts are with the victims, their families, and everyone affected.
“I want to thank the emergency services, including the police, ambulance crews, and critical care teams, who are responding in what appear to be distressing circumstances.
“Our community will rightly be anxious tonight, and I am seeking further information with relevant authorities as the situation becomes clearer.
“I know people across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough will join me in keeping all those impacted in our thoughts.”
No further details of the arrested people have been released as yet.