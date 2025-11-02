The Huntingdon MP has paid tribute to the emergency services after multiple people were stabbed on a train on Saturday night.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest reports suggest 10 people have been injured – nine with life threatening injuries – following the incident, that happened on a train travelling from Peterborough to London.

Two people were arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The train involved

This morning, Huntingdon MP Ben Obese-Jecty said: “I have been on site at Huntingdon Station since 2110hrs liaising with emergency services and news media following the Major Incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Shortly after 12am this morning I met with the Chief Constable of Cambridgeshire Constabulary, Simon Megicks, at Huntingdon Police Station regarding the attack that took place on Saturday evening on the 18.25 LNER train from Doncaster to London Kings Cross.

“The attack occurred after the train left Peterborough and made the unscheduled stop at Huntingdon following the attack.

“Police responded in minutes from the 999 call under Operation Plato and the first officers on the scene were Cambridgeshire Constabulary Response Officers, then backed up by Firearms Officers shortly afterwards.

“Two individuals were arrested at the scene.

“Ten people were injured in the attack, nine of whom are believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was an appalling and devastating attack. My thoughts are with all those victims who were injured during this heinous attack.

“I would like to pay tribute to the incredible and immediate response of the emergency services, particularly the Response Officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary who were first to arrive on the scene with the suspect still armed and at large.

“British Transport Police has primacy in this investigation and is being supported by local officers and resources from Cambridgeshire Constabulary as well as Counter Terrorism Policing.”

Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Paul Bristow said: “I am shocked and deeply concerned by this extremely serious incident on a train which was stopped in Huntingdon this evening. My first thoughts are with the victims, their families, and everyone affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to thank the emergency services, including the police, ambulance crews, and critical care teams, who are responding in what appear to be distressing circumstances.

“Our community will rightly be anxious tonight, and I am seeking further information with relevant authorities as the situation becomes clearer.

“I know people across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough will join me in keeping all those impacted in our thoughts.”

No further details of the arrested people have been released as yet.