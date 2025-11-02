British Transport Police have declared a major incident after nine people were left with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing on a train close to Peterborough.

The nine people were stabbed on the 6:25pm LNER service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross on Saturday evening (November 1).

The train left Peterborough at around 7:30pm and at 7:39pm Cambridgeshire Police received reports that ‘multiple people’ had been stabbed on the service.

Armed police boarded the train at Huntingdon Railway Station and made two arrests.

Emergency services at Huntingdon Railway Station.

Ten people have been taken to hospital and nine of these have now been confirmed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

British Transport are being assisted in their investigation by Counter Terrorism Officers.

A statement from British Transport Police said: “We can confirm that at 7:42pm on Saturday (November 1) British Transport Police were called to reports of a multiple stabbing on board the 6.25pm train service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross.

“Officers immediately attended Huntingdon station alongside paramedics.

“Armed police from Cambridgeshire Police boarded the train and arrested two people in connection to the incident who have been taken to police custody.

“Ten people have been taken to hospital with nine believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries. One is being treated for non life-threatening injuries. There have been no fatalities.

“This has been declared a major incident and Counter Terrorism Policing are supporting our investigation whilst we work to establish the full circumstances and motivation for this incident.”

Chief Superintendent Chris Casey said: “This is a shocking incident and first and foremost my thoughts are with those who have been injured this evening and their families.

“We’re conducting urgent enquiries to establish what has happened, and it could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything further. At this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident.

“Our response is ongoing at the station and will be for some time. Cordons are in place and trains are not currently running through the area, and there are also some road closures.

“I thank the public for their patience and their cooperation this evening which has already greatly assisted our policing response. We will update you again as soon as we have more information.”

Anyone with information who hasn’t already spoken to police is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 quoting reference 663 of 01/11/25.