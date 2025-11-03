Police investigating the attempted murder of 10 people on a train from Peterborough have revealed they are also looking at three other knife-related incidents in the city beforehand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The other incidents include the stabbing of a 14-year-old boy at 7.10pm on Friday, October 31.

The teenager was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with minor injuries and were later discharged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cambridgeshire police have also confirmed the force has referred itself to the IOPC for independent scrutiny of these incidents.

The train at Huntingdon Railway Station

A police spokesperson said: “The first incident of a man with a knife at a barbers in Fletton happened at 7.25pm on Friday but was reported to us at 9.10pm - two hours after the incident occurred.

“At the time of reporting the man was no longer there and had not returned, so we did not send officers, but a crime was raised.

"The second incident was reported to us at 9.25am on Saturday again by the barbers in Fletton while the man was still at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Officers were deployed to the location and arrived within 18 minutes.

“Upon searching the area, officers were unable to locate the man or identify him and a crime was raised.

The spokesperson said: “There was also a third incident that police also believe may be linked which also happened on Friday 31 October at 7.10pm, where a 14-year-old was stabbed by a man with a knife in the city centre.

"They were taken to Peterborough City Hospital with minor injuries and were later discharged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The offender had left the scene when the call was made and despite a search of the area by officers and a police dog, the offender was not identified.

"A crime was raised and an investigation commenced, with scenes of crime attending.

He added: “We are currently reviewing all incidents in the timeframe to understand whether there were any further potential offences.

“We voluntarily referred ourselves to the IOPC for independent scrutiny of these incidents, as is standard practice in these cases.”

Anthony Williams (32) of Langford Road, Peterborough appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning (November 3) charged with 11 counts of attempted murder plus one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of possession of a bladed article. Ten counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of a bladed article and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm relate to the incident on board an LNER train at about 7.30pm on Saturday evening. The other charges relate to an incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station in London on November 1.