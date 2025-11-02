Belongings left discarded as passengers were rushed from the train.placeholder image
Huntingdon train stabbing: Station remains cordoned off as a crime scene as police rule out terrorism as cause of Peterborough train attack

By Ben Jones
Published 2nd Nov 2025, 12:35 GMT
Police presence remains heavy at Huntingdon Railway Station on Sunday morning (November 2) after a stabbing that saw 11 people taken to hospital, nine with life-threatening injuries.

The station remains closed with the train still in place and all entrances to the station and its platforms restricted.

Belongings of passengers remain scattered across the front the the station and two police helicopters were seen circling Huntingdon at around midday.

British Transport Police gave a press conference outside of the station at just before 11am in which it was confirmed that the incident was not being treated as a terror attack.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after attack that saw ten people rushed to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, with an 11th person admitting themselves. Nine of the ten were admitted with life-threatening injuries, four have since been discharged but only two remain as considered life threatening.

The two suspects have been described as both born in the United Kingdom and therefore British nationals. One is a a 32-year-old black man while the other is a 35-year-old of Caribbean descent.

The station is not expected to reopen on Monday (November 3).

The train remains in place

The A1307 leading into Huntingdon town centre is closed.

