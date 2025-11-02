Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes has called for tougher legislation to be brought forward to prevent knife crime after ten people were stabbed on a train leaving the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nine of the ten victims travelling on the 6:25pm train from Doncaster to London King's Cross on Saturday evening were left with life-threatening injuries.

Only two remain in the same condition, with a further four discharged from Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge following the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two men has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. A 32-year-old black man and a 35-year-old of Caribbean descent, both born in the UK. Police have ruled out the incident as a terror attack.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes.

Mr Pakes has been in discussions with both the Home Secretary and the Security Minister over the past 24 hours and will be further speaking to the emergency to ensure an adequate support and police presence id delivered following the attack.

He has also called for tougher action to prevent knife crime.

Mr Pakes said: “Last night’s events were a shocking violent attack that have affected so many people. My first thoughts remain with the victims and those on the train, including the train staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No-one turns up for work or boards a train expecting to experience horror like this.

“My thanks go to LNER staff, the police and first responders. They embody the best of British values in action every day.

“I have spoken to the police, local agencies and train operators to thank them for their work in the immediate hours following the attack.

“We now know more about the attacker, but further details will come out in the coming days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is not being considered a terrorist attack, but it caused untold terror for those affected.

“People will naturally be frightened by what has happened and will be fearful of travelling but it should not stop us going about our day to day lives. The police will be providing increase visibility.

“Serious questions remain about knife crime and the scourge of large knives. Despite progress with more police on the streets and legislation to ban zombie knives, it is clear more still needs to be done.

“We need to bring those responsible to justice but also do more to prevent these kinds of attacks in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “My thoughts are with those who have been impacted by the shocking incident in Huntingdon last night, especially those still in hospital today.

“I’d like to pay enormous tribute to the staff and officers who responded, and the public for their patience and cooperation.

“I am receiving regular updates from the British Transport Police who are leading the response to this awful incident, as well as LNER and other organisations involved.

“Trains are now running in the area, however Huntingdon station remains closed with trains passing through. Passengers will see a high visibility presence of officers at stations and on trains throughout today who are there to reassure the public.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough City Council Leader Shabina Qayyum added: “Whilst many conversations are happening around the attack on innocent victims during last night’s train incident, we are yet to learn more around the motivation around this horrendous attack.

“The response of the police, emergency teams, LNER staff and rescue services are to be commended or this could have been much worse. They were magnificent yesterday.

“The perpetrators must be brought to justice. Conversations around security on transport will no doubt be at the top of the priority list for all agencies involved.

“Nothing yet has been confirmed as to whether there is a connection with Peterborough. We continue to work with the teams and will keep you all updated through official channels.”