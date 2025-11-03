Scunthorpe United Football Club has confirmed that one of its players was injured in a mass stabbing on a train leaving Peterborough on Saturday evening (November 3).

Jonathon Gjoshe was one of 11 people travelling on the 6:25pm LNER service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross that were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge following a mass stabbing.

The 22-year-old, who plays right back from the National League side, remains in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A statement released by the club said: “Scunthorpe United can confirm registered player Jonathan Gjoshe was one of the victims affected by the shocking attack on an LNER train bound for London on Saturday evening.

Scunthorpe United have confirmed that player Jonathan Gjoshe was injured in a stabbing on an LNER train(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

“We can confirm that Jonathan sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the attack, but currently remains in hospital. Due to the ongoing investigations taking place, we are currently unable to update further.

“Everyone at the club, from the Board, management and his teammates, along with all staff behind the scenes, sends our heartfelt well wishes to Jonathan for a full recovery, which is also extended to all the victims on board the train.”

A 32-year-old man named Anthony Williams has been charged with 11 counts of attempted murder, one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of possession of a bladed article.

This includes the train incident as well as one count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in connection with an incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station in London on Saturday morning in which a member of the public was attacked with a knife.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning.