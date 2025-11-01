Two arrested after 'multiple people' stabbed on train from Peterborough
British Transport Police said two people had been arrested following the incident.
The train was coming from the northern side, and is believed to have left Peterborough at about 7.30pm. It’s thought to be the 6.25pm service from Doncaster to Kings Cross.
At 8.47pm on November 1, a spokesperson for the force said: “We are currently responding to an incident on a train to Huntingdon where multiple people have been stabbed.
“Officers are in attendance alongside Cambridgeshire Police, and two people have been arrested.”
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.39pm with reports that multiple people had been stabbed on a train.
“Armed officers attended and the train was stopped at Huntingdon, where two men were arrested. A number of people have been taken to hospital.
“The incident remains ongoing and the A1307 has been closed as you approach the town centre.
“Officers are working with British Transport Police, who are leading on the incident, and anyone with any information is urged to report this to police online quoting incident 495. Call 101 if you do not have internet access.”
A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: “We were called at 7.38pm to reports that multiple people had been stabbed on a train.
“We mobilised a large-scale response to Huntingdon Railway Station which included numerous ambulances, tactical commanders, our Hazardous Area Response Team and critical care teams including the East Anglian Air Ambulance and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.
“We can confirm we have transported multiple patients to hospital.”