Peterborough A Level Results: Dedication of youngsters and teachers praised as 13 Peterborough schools post stories from Results Day

COVID lockdowns have presented a number of challenges to schools and pupils over the past 18 months, with exams cancelled and pupils awarded grades based on teacher assessment.

But despite the challenges faced, teachers and pupils have stepped up to the plate, and their hard work was rewarded when youngsters picked up their results.

Nationally the proportion of A-levels graded at A* or A has increased from 38.5% to 44.8%.

All exams were cancelled for the second successive year, with grades this year being decided by teachers from a range of tests, coursework and mock exams.

The headteacher of each school then had to sign off the results and confirm there was evidence to back them up.

However, any student unhappy with their grades has the right to appeal. The appeals process has two stages:

Stage 1: The Centre Review – where there is a check for administrative errors and that the centre has followed its procedures properly and consistently.

Stage 2: Awarding Organisation appeal - candidates can appeal to awarding organisations if they feel the Centre Review did not properly resolve concerns about administrative or procedural errors. They can also appeal on the basis of unreasonable exercise of academic judgement in the choice of evidence from which to determine the grade and/or the determination of that grade from the evidence.

The independent reviewer will determine the alternative grade. The awarding organisation will then report the revised grade and outcome of the appeal, with reasons, to the centre.