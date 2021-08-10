Peterborough A Level Results: Teachers proud of pupils at The King’s School after posting excellent results

Pupils picking up their results at The King's School

The Headteacher at the school, Darren Ayling, said: “We couldn’t be more proud of our Year 13s and their examination results today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As well as the understandable sense of relief they will be feeling at the end of a very difficult academic year.

“I hope they will find the time to reflect on just how well they navigated their way through the last twelve months. We are immensely proud of the way they engaged with the assessments which were a necessary part of the process this year.