Peterborough A Level Results: Teachers proud of pupils at The King’s School after posting excellent results
Teachers have spoken of their pride after pupils at The King’s (The Cathedral) School posted a set of excellent results.
The Headteacher at the school, Darren Ayling, said: “We couldn’t be more proud of our Year 13s and their examination results today.
“As well as the understandable sense of relief they will be feeling at the end of a very difficult academic year.
“I hope they will find the time to reflect on just how well they navigated their way through the last twelve months. We are immensely proud of the way they engaged with the assessments which were a necessary part of the process this year.
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our parents and carers for their wonderful support over this period and, of course, to my colleagues, the teaching and support staff, who went to extraordinary lengths to make sure that this cohort could be delighted by their outcomes this year. Congratulations to you all.”