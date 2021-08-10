Peterborough A Level Results: Outstanding achievements at Ken Stimpson Community School

Principal of Ken Stimpson Community School Bryan Erwin EMN-191007-153450009

Bryan Erwin, the school principal praised the work of the pupils and staff throughout a ‘difficult’ year. He said: “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year.

“Members of staff have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto the university of their choice or apprenticeship/employment provision. We wish them all the very best in the next phase of their life.”

The school highlighted a number of individuals for their successes.

Thomas Fox and Liam Duke secured two A* grades and one A grade

Jayden Scott posted two A* grades and one B grade

Aimee Robbins scored one A* grade and two A grades

Dylan Wright secured three A grades)

Phoebe Daley posted two A grades and one Distinction* grade.