Peterborough A Level Results: Outstanding achievements at Ken Stimpson Community School
Pupils posted a set of outstanding results at Ken Stimpson Community School in their A Levels and other qualifications.
Bryan Erwin, the school principal praised the work of the pupils and staff throughout a ‘difficult’ year. He said: “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year.
“Members of staff have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto the university of their choice or apprenticeship/employment provision. We wish them all the very best in the next phase of their life.”
The school highlighted a number of individuals for their successes.
Thomas Fox and Liam Duke secured two A* grades and one A grade
Jayden Scott posted two A* grades and one B grade
Aimee Robbins scored one A* grade and two A grades
Dylan Wright secured three A grades)
Phoebe Daley posted two A grades and one Distinction* grade.
This year, following the cancellation of exams, the grades are based on students’ actual work, assessed by their teachers, moderated and quality assured. This process has been strictly managed and each grade must have evidence to support it.