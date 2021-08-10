Peterborough A Level Results: Outstanding achievements at Queen Katharine Academy

Queen Katharine Academy

Pupils will be heading to universities across the country after their hard work was rewarded with top marks today.

Lynn Mayes, Principal at Queen Katharine Academy, said: “We are once again, ever so proud of what our students have achieved at Key Stage 5.

“I want to pay tribute to the young people, staff and families that have worked so effectively together to create a culture and legacy of success over a number of years and especially this year in the most difficult of circumstances.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Anderson, Deputy Head of Sixth Form, said: “The additional complexities that this year’s cohorts have had to adapt to make such success even more profound and inspiring – we couldn’t be prouder.

“We are ready to start working to make this happen all over again with our newest students this September.”

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, students at the academy will receive their results online but will also have the chance to pick up their results at specific time slots if they want to talk to a teacher directly.

Individual successes include those of Federico Sasso, who achieved an A* in Italian, an A* in French, an A in German, an A in AS English Literature and Language and an A in AS Maths.

Fellow student, Tamzyn Bendall, achieved an A* in the Extended Project, an A in Economics, an A in Sociology, a B in Spanish and a B in English Language. She is now going onto study Economics at the University of Leeds.

Additionally, Vesta Serzintaite, achieved an A in English Language, an A in Economics, an A in the Extended Project and a B in Business Studies. She is now off to study Law at the University of Leeds

Another top performer was Holly Neale, who achieved an A in Biology, an A in Criminology, an A in the Extended Project and two Distinctions in Music Technology. She is looking forward to studying Biology at Northumbria University.