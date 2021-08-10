A Level Results Day: Two pupils at Sir Harry Smith Community College going to Oxbridge universities

Sir Harry Smith Community College Whittlesey EMN-160629-131917009

Staff at the school shared a number of good news stories from A Level Results Day, with pupils achieving excellent results.

Tim Smith, head of sixth form, said; “I would like to congratulate our students on the results that they have achieved this year, given the unique situation for students that were due to take exams this summer.

“Despite a difficult year, we are delighted to share a number of good news stories and outstanding outcomes for our students.

“We have two students who have gained places at the University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford. Congratulations to Olivia Townsend who will be going to read History at Cambridge. Congratulations also to another of our students who will be reading Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Oxford.

“We continue to see success with a number of students continuing to access Russell Group universities to study a wide range of courses including; Business, Finance, Economics, Natural Sciences and Psychology.