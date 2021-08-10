Peterborough A Level Results: 100% pass rate for The Peterborough School

Students Hattie Briggs, Lauren Norris, Ollie Cobb, Phoebe Blackstock and Victoria Brocklesby celebrate their results.

The outstanding set of A Level Results mean that all pupils received an offer from one of their chosen universities, with most offered places at their first choice.

Individual successes include Head Girl Chiara Bellinzona who gained three A*s in Maths, Further Maths and Physics and plans to study Physics at Kings College London.

Charlie Spencer also achieved three A*s in Maths, Physics and Product Design, and will go on to study Computer Engineering at Bath.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Minhaal Ratansi, Kieran Tandi, Mohammed Din, Nathan Jones and Isha Sanpat with their results.

Sixth Former Amelia Grota achieved three A*s in Art, Biology and Maths as well as an A in Physics, and plans to study Natural Sciences at UCL from September.

All three students also achieved A*s in their Extended Project Qualifications (EPQ), an additional independent research project Sixth Formers undertaken based on a topic of their choosing.

Congratulations also go to Head Boy Ollie Cobb, following his two A*s in Drama and Sociology, as well as As in History and his EPQ. Ollie will go on to study Sociology at Bath later this year.

Mohammed Din will take up his place to study Medicine at Anglia Ruskin with his two A*s in Biology and Chemistry and an A in Maths, while Anika Sampat is also celebrating exceptional A Level results, having achieved two A*s in Business Studies and English, alongside two As in Maths and her EPQ. Anika will be moving on to Leeds to study Accounting and Finance.