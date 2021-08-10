Peterborough A Level Results: 100% pass rate for The Peterborough School
Staff and pupils at The Peterborough School have been celebrating after the school achieved a 100 percent pass rate in their A Level results.
The outstanding set of A Level Results mean that all pupils received an offer from one of their chosen universities, with most offered places at their first choice.
Individual successes include Head Girl Chiara Bellinzona who gained three A*s in Maths, Further Maths and Physics and plans to study Physics at Kings College London.
Charlie Spencer also achieved three A*s in Maths, Physics and Product Design, and will go on to study Computer Engineering at Bath.
Sixth Former Amelia Grota achieved three A*s in Art, Biology and Maths as well as an A in Physics, and plans to study Natural Sciences at UCL from September.
All three students also achieved A*s in their Extended Project Qualifications (EPQ), an additional independent research project Sixth Formers undertaken based on a topic of their choosing.
Congratulations also go to Head Boy Ollie Cobb, following his two A*s in Drama and Sociology, as well as As in History and his EPQ. Ollie will go on to study Sociology at Bath later this year.
Mohammed Din will take up his place to study Medicine at Anglia Ruskin with his two A*s in Biology and Chemistry and an A in Maths, while Anika Sampat is also celebrating exceptional A Level results, having achieved two A*s in Business Studies and English, alongside two As in Maths and her EPQ. Anika will be moving on to Leeds to study Accounting and Finance.
Headmaster Adrian Meadows, who was thrilled for the students, said: “These are an incredible set of A Level results and university offers, and our students should be really proud of everything they have achieved. Our pupils have demonstrated just how resilient they are over the past couple of years experiencing long periods of remote learning, and these results are a true testament to how adaptable and hardworking they are. We hope they can move on to the next stage in their education career without further interruptions from Covid.”