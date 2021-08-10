Peterborough A Level Results: All Hampton Gardens pupils who applied offered place at university
All Hampton Gardens pupils who applied to go to university have been offered a place at one of their first two choices.
Youngsters were celebrating scores which enabled them to go on to the next stage of their education this morning.
Head of School Al Greenwood said: “I am very proud of what this cohort of students have achieved at the end of two years which have been interrupted by the effects of the pandemic.
“I pay tribute to the way in which they have managed to cope with all the uncertainty and shown tremendous resilience in managing to achieve some outstanding results.
“Their hard work has resulted in them obtaining the grades that they required to move on positively to the next stage of their education.”
Hampton Gardens students who were successful in their results included:
Mia Lilley - Dist* Health and Social Care, A Criminology, B Biology, B EPQ
Sian Bishop - Dist* Health and Social Care, Dist* Applied Science, A* Psychology
Anthony Arden - Dist* - BTEC IT, A Psychology, B Computer Science
Antoinette Arden - Dist Health and Social Care, Dist BTEC IT, Dist Applied Science
Nati Mante Mendes - Dist* Health and Social Care, Dist* Applied Science, A* Art
Szymon Seliga - Dist * BTEC IT, A Chemistry, B Geography