Peterborough A Level Results: All Hampton Gardens pupils who applied offered place at university

Anthony & Antoinette Ardern

Youngsters were celebrating scores which enabled them to go on to the next stage of their education this morning.

Head of School Al Greenwood said: “I am very proud of what this cohort of students have achieved at the end of two years which have been interrupted by the effects of the pandemic.

“I pay tribute to the way in which they have managed to cope with all the uncertainty and shown tremendous resilience in managing to achieve some outstanding results.

Szymon Seliga

“Their hard work has resulted in them obtaining the grades that they required to move on positively to the next stage of their education.”

Hampton Gardens students who were successful in their results included:

Mia Lilley - Dist* Health and Social Care, A Criminology, B Biology, B EPQ

Sian Bishop - Dist* Health and Social Care, Dist* Applied Science, A* Psychology

Anthony Arden - Dist* - BTEC IT, A Psychology, B Computer Science

Antoinette Arden - Dist Health and Social Care, Dist BTEC IT, Dist Applied Science

Nati Mante Mendes - Dist* Health and Social Care, Dist* Applied Science, A* Art