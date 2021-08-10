A Level Results Day: University calls for many at The Deepings School

Lily Donaldson and George Penny

Whilst a number of students will be starting apprenticeships imminently, the majority of Year 13s are going to their first-choice university, including universities such as University College London, the University of Nottingham, Keele University, the University of Bath, Queens University, Belfast, and the University of Sheffield.

Phil Smith, Assistant Head Teacher with responsibility for the Sixth Form, said: “The hard work and resilience of our Year 13 students in what has been extremely challenging circumstances has been rewarded with an excellent set of results. Everyone at The Deepings School would like to congratulate our students on their well-deserved achievements, and wish them every success as they embark on the next stage of their lives.”

Lily Donaldson, who scored four A*s said; “‘I couldn’t be happier with my results and I wouldn’t have achieved them without my teachers’ support. I’m excited to do Chemistry at Warwick and look forward to all of the opportunities I’ll have in the future.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Penny, who secured three A*s said; “I’m excited to be heading off to The University of Bath to study Accounting and Finance in September, and I look forward to pushing myself in the academic challenges that lie ahead!”

Head teacher Richard Lord said; “In what has, of course, been a really unsettling year for our students and their families once again, it is great to see that so many students have achieved excellent results. The overwhelming feeling is a sense of pride in what our students and staff have achieved together.

“Once the inevitable decision was taken to cancel this year’s public examination series, our students like others across the country sat a great number of assessments in school to help inform their teacher-assessed grades. I would like to congratulate them not only on the manner in which they approached this difficult period but also for the hard work throughout their schooling that has led to these results.

“On behalf of our school community, I would also like to thank the staff who have supported our students. Since the publication of the teacher-assessed grades process, our staff have spent a considerable amount of time marking additional assessments to provide accurate and quality assured grades for the students in their care. They really did go that extra mile.

“As ever, our priority today and moving forward is to support all of our students in progressing to their next step, whether that is university, an apprenticeship or full-time employment. We wish them all the very best for their respective futures. This includes supporting any students through this year’s appeals process.

“Whilst I do not think that it is appropriate or fair to quote whole school statistics this year, due to the different way that results have been derived due to Covid, I am delighted to report that our students’ results confirm, as recently validated by Ofsted, that the quality of education at the Deepings School is good.

“It has been a pleasure to serve our Year 13 students and their families, not just this year but in their seven years as part of the Deepings School community. We now look forward to welcoming a new cohort of Year 12 students into our Sixth Form on September 2.”

Amongst this year’s highest achieving students were:

 Lily Donaldson: Biology A*, Chemistry A*, Mathematics A*, Physics A*.

 George Penny: Economics A*, Geography A*, Mathematics A*.

 Luke Phillips: Double BTEC Sport Distinction*, Applied Science Distinction*.

 Samuel Jensen: Double BTEC Sport Distinction*, Applied Science Distinction*.

 Lewis Holmes: Double BTEC Sport Distinction*, Psychology A.

 Mohammed Faizan: Biology A*, Chemistry A*, Economics A.

 Eleanor Grundy: BTEC Business Distinction*, Criminology A*, Sociology A, EPQ B.

 Ellie Nickerson: English Literature A*, Psychology A*, Biology B.

 Jaysinh Maher: BTEC Business Distinction*, Digital Media Distinction*, Computer Science B.

 Victoria Bell: Double BTEC Sport Distinction*, Criminology B.

 Megan Page: Psychology A*, English Language A, Sociology A. EPQ A.

 Timothy Clayton: RE A*, Drama A, Finance A.

 Imogen Sawyers: Art A*, Drama A, Mathematics A.

 Charlotte Jones: BTEC Sport Distinction*, Criminology A, Psychology A.