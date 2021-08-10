Peterborough A Level Results: Hampton College delighted with outstanding achievements of pupils

Eman Nawaz achieved A*s in Maths, Physics and Chemistry.

Head of School John Gilligan commented: “This has been a particularly difficult time for our year 13 students. The level of disruption and uncertainty caused by the pandemic has been unprecedented and I am so proud of the way they have conducted themselves throughout. These results are testament to all their hard work and determination - they are a tremendous group of talented and hard-working students. I am also extremely grateful to our teachers who have worked tirelessly to ensure our students are able to progress onto their next stage.

Some notable achievements include four students who achieved straight A*s:

- Eman Nawaz with A*s in Maths, Physics and Chemistry

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Corner celebrated A*s in Biology, Chemistry and Geography.

- Jack Sampson with A*s in Business Studies, English Lang/Lit and Geography

- Harry Corner with A*s in Biology, Chemistry and Geography and

- Klaudia Pawlak with A*s in Art and Design, English Lang/Lit, and Media Studies

“All our students have secured progression onto their chosen university or college with many securing places at prestigious Russell Group universities such as Warwick, Nottingham, Sheffield, Birmingham, Leeds, York and Southampton. The range of courses our students will go on to study reflects the extensive and varied talents and skills they have shown in their time with us.

Jack Sampson achieved Jack Sampson with A*s in Business Studies, English Lang/Lit and Geography.