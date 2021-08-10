Peterborough A Level Results: Jack Hunt proud of pupil’s determination and resilience as they collect their A Level results

Pupils at Jack Hunt school collect their results.

The school has said it wants to place on record that it was immensely proud of the hard work, determination and resilience their A Level students have shown to achieve the results they have been awarded.

Headteacher Pamela Kilbey said: “Our students have worked incredibly hard, both at home and at school and remained focused on achieving the best outcomes they could, despite the incredibly challenging circumstances. They have also been through a substantial number of rigorous assessments and examinations at school and absolutely deserve the results they have achieved.

“We are proud of all our students’ results, are grateful for the positive role models they have been in the school and wish them all the best for their futures. I would also like to thank parents for their support and the staff for all their relentless hard work.”

Particularly notable student achievements include:

- Oliver Brown, 3 A* grades, studying Chemistry at Newcastle

- Jack Brown, 2 A* grades and 1 A grade, studying Optometry at Cardiff

- Shuib Nadeem, 2 A* grades and 1 A grade, studying Mathematics and Computer Science at Manchester

- Libby Nichols, 2 A* grades and 1 A grade, taking a gap year and then studying History at Kings

- Zachary Bowes, 1 A* and 2 A grades, studying Chemistry at UCL

- Fezaan Ahmed, 1 A* and 2 A grades, studying Chemical Engineering at Loughborough

- Rochelle Unay, 2 A* and 1 C grade, studying Japanese and Spanish at Newcastle