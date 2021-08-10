Peterborough A Level Results: St John Fisher praise ‘extreme hard work’ of students as they achieve successful A Level Results

St John Fisher Catholic High School.

Headteacher Kate Pereira said: “Congratulations to our Post 16 students for their excellent results today. Despite significant disruption to their education due to the pandemic, our students have worked extremely hard to achieve these well-deserved grades. Students are able to move on to university or to the next stage of their careers with confidence and pride. Well done to all our students.

“A special mention to the following students who achieved exceptional results:

- Erin O’Shea who achieved A*A*A and will be going to study Veterinary Science at the University of Nottingham

- Bruno Waslewski who achieved A*A*A* and is going to the University of Leicester to study Biomedical Science (Genetics)

- Sabina Strug achieved D*D* A and will be studying Midwifery at the University of East Anglia

- Daniela Mazyar achieved D*D* A and is going to study Psychology at the University of East Anglia