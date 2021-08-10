Peterborough A Level Results: Teachers immensely proud of pupils at AMVC

AMVC pupils happy with their results.

The Head of Sixth form Emma Kavanagh said: “I am delighted for the students who have secured places at many top universities to study a range of subjects including Veterinary Science, Mathematics, Law, Drama, History, Psychology, Sport and English Literature, as well as a range of top apprenticeships and want to congratulate all of them for their efforts and hard work in what has been an extremely hard two years for them. The resilience and determination they have shown is commendable.”

AMVC has said thst the year group has done exceptionally well but would like to give special mention to the following pupils fir their impressive achievements:

Emily Chan, Tiffany Chan, Sadie Collie, Jacob Cook, Emma Covill, Isabella Crowther, Omar Ellis, Ally Froggatt, Sam Garner, Annie Gidney, Michael Greene, Gray Hailey, Isobel Hailey, Luch Hales, Harvey Hancock, Piper Hebditch, Claudia Horrocks, Bryn Jones, Andrea Lappin, Tilly Little, Chris Logan, Olivia Nolan, Owen Oldfield-Rose, Daria Slaby, Joshua Snowden, Morgan Thompson, Philippa Thompson, Mackenzie Whyman.

Jonathon Oakley, the incoming Head of College, added: “We are incredibly proud of all of the students in the Sixth Form receiving their A Level and Vocational results during these unprecedented times.