Peterborough A Level Results: Celebrations at Ormiston Bushfield Academy

Despite it being another challenging academic year due to the pandemic, students at Ormiston Bushfield Academy’s sixth form, which is sponsored by Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT), have achieved some excellent results which reflect the hard work and commitment shown throughout their studies.

Dennis Kirwan, Principal at Ormiston Bushfield Academy, said: “We are proud of all our Year 13 students and their achievements over the last two years. It has been a pleasure to celebrate with our students receiving their results today, all of which are thoroughly deserved. We are immensely proud of the next steps all our students will be taking, including securing places at prestigious universities, apprenticeships and in first jobs of their choice.”

Haseena Manji, Head of Sixth Form at Ormiston Bushfield Academy, said: “It has been another turbulent year but our students have shown brilliant spirit, resilience and motivation throughout and I couldn’t be any prouder of their achievements. Their ability to develop a sense of hardiness was inspiring, and an absolute pleasure to be part of; I look forward to seeing our students go on to achieve brilliant things.”

This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government decided that young people’s grades would be determined by teachers, based on work students produced throughout their course. These grades were then moderated and assessed by external exam boards which awarded the final grades.

Students across the school performed well, with some of the individual standout achievements including:

Freya secured her place at the University of Cambridge to study Geography after achieving A*, A*, A in Geography, English Literature and Language and Biology, and an A in her EPQ.

Noah will be studying Philosophy, Political and Economics (PPE) at the London School of Economics after attaining A*, A*, A* in Biology, Chemistry and Maths.

A special mention goes to Krzysztof who will be the first Bushfield student to study Medicine at university. After attaining A, A, B Krzysztof will be attending Kent and Medway Medical School, in pursuit of his ambitions of becoming a doctor.

Nikodem attained A*, A*, A* in Chemistry, Physics and Maths, and an A in AS Further Maths and will study Physics at the University of Nottingham.

Paige achieved A*, A, A in Biology, Chemistry and Maths and following a year out in France to pursue her professional ice dancing talents, she will study Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of Nottingham.

Ellie attained A*, A*,A in Psychology, Photography and Biology and is pursuing her dream of studying for a degree in Forensic Science.

Bushfield’s Student Leadership team have once again led by example this year, with Head Boy Patryk attaining A*, A*, A in Maths, Business Studies and Physics and also achieved an A in AS level Economics. Following some very competitive remote interviews for nursing this year our head girl Tadiwa will be studying children’s nursing at Kingston University after achieving A, C, C.