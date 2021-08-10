Peterborough A Level Results: Plenty of success at Nene Park Academy

Pupils at Nene Park Academy

Robin Grover, Principal at Nene Park Academy, spoke of his pride at the work everyone had put in this year during difficult circumstances.

He said; “I am incredibly proud of our students who have overcome numerous challenges this year to achieve a well-deserved set of outstanding results.

“The students truly deserve these achievements after demonstrating consistent hard work and commitment throughout their time here at Nene Park Academy.

“The period of internal and continuous assessments that they had to prepare for and undertake throughout this last year and particularly the summer term should not be underestimated. The results our students have achieved are fully deserved and they should be very proud of their achievements.

“I wish them all the greatest success in whatever they choose to move on to next year.

“I am extremely grateful to our dedicated teachers and local community who have continued to inspire and motivate our students throughout this period.

“The success of our students would not have been possible without their considerate contributions and support.”

The school highlighted a number of achievements from pupils, including:

Filip Staniszewski with an A* in Business, A in Polish, A in Finance. Filip will now be going to The London Institute of Banking & Finance to read accountancy.

Tilda Guest with an A* Sociology, A* French, Dist* in Sport. Tilda will now be going to Anglia Ruskin University to study midwifery.

Marco Pedro with an A* Business, A* Sociology, Dist* Sport. Marco will now be going to the University of Exeter to read Business Management.

Callum Ramshaw with an A in Geography, A in Film, Dist* in Applied Science. Callum will now go to the University of Leicester to read Geography.

Macie Babbs with an A* in Geography, A in Biology, B in Chemistry. Macie will attend Anglia Ruskin University to study midwifery.

Jess Camwell achieving a D*D*Dist in BTEC Sport, after securing a Professional Contract with Leicester City Football Club.

Becca Baldry achieving a D*D*D* in BTEC Sport.  Satveer Kaur with a B in Psychology, D* in Health and Social Care, Dist in Applied Science, allowing her to start a Primary teaching degree at Anglia Ruskin University

Lillie Snowden with a D* in Health and Social Care, Dist in Applied Science, C in Psychology, allowing her to pursue a career in nursing.

Will Chamberlain with an A* in Business, B in Finance and a Dist in BTEC Sport. Will is now pursuing an apprenticeship as an electrician.