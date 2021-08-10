Peterborough A Level Results: Pupils at Stanground Academy excel despite the pandemic

Pupils at Stanground Academy celebrate their results.

Pupils and staff at Stanground Academy, located on Peterborough Road and sponsored by Greenwood Academies Trust, have spent the morning rejoicing after finding out their A-Level grades today (August 10).

Despite the challenges and changes caused by the pandemic, pupils at Stanground Academy achieved a year of brilliant results, and many are now preparing to head into their chosen universities, apprenticeships or employment this September.

While all pupils have done well, there are some standout individual achievements. These include:

Elizabeth and Katherine Esser are off to Durham and York Universities respectively.

- Katherine Esser who achieved three A*s in art, biology and German. Katherine is set to attend York University to study film and television production.

- Elizabeth Esser who achieved three A*s in art, biology and English literature. Elizabeth has secured her place at Durham University to study behavioural science.

- Jak Sharpe who achieved two A*s in philosophy and history and an A in German. Jak will attend the University of Cambridge to study Anglo Saxon and Norman studies.

- Lydia Howe, who achieved a Distinction* in business, an A in politics and sociology respectively, and is going on to study politics and sociology at Leicester University.

Matthew Todisco is off to Coventry University to study physiotherapy.

- Carine Atwere who achieved an A* in history, an A in English language and a B in art. Carine is set to attend University College London to study history.

- Matthew Todisco who achieved a Distinction* in physical education, an A in history and a B in biology. Matthew Elizabeth has secured his place at Coventry University to study physiotherapy.

This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government decided that pupils’ grades would be based on work they had produced throughout their course and final grades would be moderated and assessed by external exam boards.

Gary Carlile, Principal at Stanground Academy, said: “We are thrilled to see our pupils receive such fantastic A-Level results. Over the last two years, they have worked exceptionally hard, and it is wonderful to see their delight as they receive the grades they deserve and that allow them to progress onto the higher education, employment or an apprenticeship option of their choice.