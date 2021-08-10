A Levels Results Day: Students from Oundle School, Neale Wade Academy, Cromwell Community College and Bourne Grammar School are celebrating their A Level successes.

Pupils at Cromwell Community College celebrating their results.

Students and staff at Cromwell Community College (CCC) in Chatteris are celebrating the success of A-Level results day.

75% of Year 13s at CCC applied to university, with half of these applications to study at Russell Group universities including Durham University, University of Sheffield and the University of Nottingham.

CCC students attending university will be studying a range of subjects including pharmacy, astrophysics, archaeology, fine art, biomedicine and law. One student is also applying to study in the USA following a gap year.

Those not going to university are pursuing exciting careers such as the RAF, the police apprenticeship scheme, local employment at ALS Chatteris, and engineering apprenticeships at Stainless Metalcraft.

Jane Horn, Headteacher at Cromwell Community College, said: “All of us here at Cromwell Community College are so proud of our students for the incredible commitment, enthusiasm and dedication they’ve shown over the last few years. We wish them all well for their futures, whichever route they choose to follow.

“The fantastic set of results are testament to our excellent teaching staff, who go above and beyond for our students day in and day out.”

Likewise, students made at Neale Wade Academy were hugely successful with a number of students achieving top grades.

This year, particular student successes include Charlotte Pierce who achieved straight A* grades in history, psychology, English literature, and EPQ. She is going on to Durham University to read law.

Fellow student, Rachael Fowler also achieved straight A* grades in history, psychology, maths, and EPQ. She is looking forward to studying psychology at the University of Bath.

Additionally, Grace Howe achieved an A* in psychology, an A* in English literature, an A in history and an A in EPQ. She is going off to study history at the University of Glasgow.

Another top performer was Archie Patterson, who achieved an A* in biology, an A in politics, an A in maths, and an A* in EPQ. He is now off to study economics at the University of Nottingham.

Graham Horn, Principal of Neale-Wade Academy, said: “Congratulations to all of our students who have gone above and beyond this year, and achieved some excellent grades. Because of their hard work and commitment, we have seen many secure places at university, while others have secured

promising employment opportunities.

“I also want to thank our staff who have been truly outstanding. Their daily enthusiasm, effort and inspiration has ensured a calm and purposeful learning environment where our students feel ready and able to learn.”

Other successes include James Terrington who achieved an A* in physics, an A in chemistry, and a B in EPQ. He will go onto study aeronautical engineering at Loughborough University.

Molly Rowlett achieved an A* in psychology, an A in biology, and an A in chemistry. She is going onto study neuroscience at the University of Bristol.

George Phillips was awarded an A in business, an A* in politics, and a Distinction* in CTEC Diploma in IT.

Carter Smith achieved a Distinction in business, art and design, and in an IT Diploma. He is off to study architecture at De Montfort University.

Tomas Pranauskas was awarded an A in business and a Distinction* in sport. He is off to study business with economics at Anglia Ruskin University.

Finally, Sam Wood was awarded a Distinction* in sport and a Distinction in business.

Exceptional results were had at Bourne Grammar School this year despite the difficult times students faced.

Against the troubled background of lockdowns and ‘blended learning’, it is a great delight and a tremendous relief to report that our students’ A-Level grades are outstandingly impressive, duly and fairly recognising the quality of this able cohort. Their results were absolutely superb and without doubt amongst the very best that students from Bourne Grammar have ever achieved:

-20 students achieved a full set of A* grades,

-72 students - nearly one third of the total cohort - achieved A* or A grades in all subjects,

-52% of all grades were at A* or A,

-Over 78% of grades at A*- B - exceptional results for an exceptional year group.

Headteacher Alastair Anderson commented, ‘With the breadth of subjects on offer in our Sixth Form we are able to ensure that those who wish to study in our Sixth Form will be able to find a combination of A-Level subjects to help them pursue a bright future, whether at university or through other routes - several of our students this year have secured apprenticeship posts and will doubtless flourish in their careers. Our students leave the school with our very best wishes and we are sure they will carve positive outcomes in their chosen next steps.’

Oundle School is also delighted to recognise the achievements of this year’s A level cohort. The 2021 leavers are finally able to celebrate after eighteen months of disruption and unprecedented changes both to their lives and their usual way of working and learning.

35% of grades awarded were at A* or equivalent, with 68% A*A and 91% A*–B.

A high proportion of pupils immediately secured a place at one of their chosen universities, with all Oxbridge candidates confirming their offered places on the day of results. Topping the cohort were several outstanding performances, notably from Jack Campbell, Head of School, who secured three A* and two D1s (grades which identify the highest performers in Pre-U qualifications) and Brioni Leung, who achieved five A*s. We look forward to hearing of further positive news about the confirmation of university places in the coming days.