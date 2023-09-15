RAAC found at Regional Pool is latest in series of water woes for Peterborough this year

Watch more videos on Shots!

Last week’s announcement that reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) had been found at Peterborough Regional Pool is the latest in a long line of issues the city has had with water attractions this year.

From arson attacks to asbestos, bacteria to broken equipment, Peterborough has not had much luck with water this year.

The summer started with disappointment for many families with the announcement that the Central Park Paddling Pool would remain closed during the May half term due to mechanical problems. The pool had similar problems in 2022.

The Cathedral Square Fountains have remained switched off this year

The council said they needed bespoke parts to fix the issue, and it was only able to open in July – after the June heatwave had finished.

The authority said repairs needed to switch the attraction on would cost £35,000. Last year, the cost to run the 13-year-old attraction was £27,000.

A week later, the results of the poll were announced – with 60 per cent of the 4,619 residents who voted saying the fountains should remain switched off to save cash. The fountains have remained switched off all year.

There have been several issues at the Regional Pool this year, causing the building to shut on more than one occasion.

The plan was to shut the pool from September 1 until September 18.

Structural surveys are now being completed. This will identify remedial works required and any interim safety measures which need to be put in place – but it is not known when the pool will be able to re-open.