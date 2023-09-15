RAAC found at Regional Pool is latest in series of water woes for Peterborough this year
Last week’s announcement that reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) had been found at Peterborough Regional Pool is the latest in a long line of issues the city has had with water attractions this year.
From arson attacks to asbestos, bacteria to broken equipment, Peterborough has not had much luck with water this year.
The summer started with disappointment for many families with the announcement that the Central Park Paddling Pool would remain closed during the May half term due to mechanical problems. The pool had similar problems in 2022.
The council said they needed bespoke parts to fix the issue, and it was only able to open in July – after the June heatwave had finished.
However, just a month later, the pool was forced to close after legionella bacteria was found. It was able to re-open later in August.
Also in May, the council announced a public consultation was being launched to decide whether the Cathedral Square Fountains would be switched on this year.
The authority said repairs needed to switch the attraction on would cost £35,000. Last year, the cost to run the 13-year-old attraction was £27,000.
A week later, the results of the poll were announced – with 60 per cent of the 4,619 residents who voted saying the fountains should remain switched off to save cash. The fountains have remained switched off all year.
The Bretton Water Park had a delayed opening this year, after an arson attack damaged vital infrastructure.
There have been several issues at the Regional Pool this year, causing the building to shut on more than one occasion.
In July, the pool was temporarily closed after Legionella bacteria was found. The pool was closed for more than two weeks while work was carried out, before eventually re-opening at the beginning of August.
But just two weeks later, it was announced the pool would need to close again – this time after damaged asbestos was found in the ceiling void.
The plan was to shut the pool from September 1 until September 18.
However, on September 14, the city council said the building would remain closed until further notice, after RAAC was found.
Structural surveys are now being completed. This will identify remedial works required and any interim safety measures which need to be put in place – but it is not known when the pool will be able to re-open.
The continuing controversy over the closure of the St George’s Hydrotherapy Pool has also continued.
Hydrotherapy sessions were held at Lime Academy – but were discontinued in June, after a low take up of sessions. Users had hit out over high prices at the pool.