Harrison Burrows celebrates the winning goal for Posh with substitute James Dornelly.

Two goals from skipper, and inevitable man of the match, Harrison Burrows, the home grown hero, in an incredible finish to the Bristol Street Motors Trophy Final delivered the silverware this exciting and brave young team deserved. And it might not be the last time they experience the winning feeling this season as what a shot in the arm for the promotion push this result should be.

It finished 2-1 with all three goals arriving in a madcap finale as Posh looked to have won an otherwise low key final, then lost it, before winning it again.

Burrows struck the opening goal in the 85th minute with a strike with his trusty left foot after some patient passing with Ephron Mason-Clark. That should have been that, but Wycombe immediately sent a pair of attacking subs on and one of them, Dale Taylor, equalised with a terrific 22 yard volley as the clock ticked to 90 minutes.

Josh Knight in action for Posh against Wycombe at Wembley. Photo David Lowndes.

But Posh responded well to that setback, took advantage of the gaps the Wycombe substitutions had left, won a corner which was recycled to Burrows who sent in a high cross that sailed into the top corner. A fluke of course and cue delirium in the Posh ranks behind that goal before their heroes sweated through another eight minutes of stop-start action, but once Chris Forino had headed a long throw over the bar Darren Ferguson’s side relaxed and saw the game out.

There were no surprises with the Posh team selection as Joel Randall was back to replace David Ajiboye from the starting line-up that won at Leyton Orient on Easter Monday. Randall’s return meant Kwame Poku was back on the right wing.

Wycombe looked to have selected just one striker in Richard Kone. Flooding midfield to stop Posh passing through them was presumably the plan. Former Posh centre-back Ryan Tafazolli was left on the substitutes’ bench.

Whatever the plan was it worked for 20 minutes as Posh barely managed to string two passes together and didn’t venture anywhere near the Wycombe penalty area.

Kwame Poku of Posh in action with Kieran Sadlier of Wycombe at Wembley. Photo David Lowndes.

The match was played at the tempo Wycombe wanted, but, despite some skills from Kieran Sadlier and some impressive centre-forward play from Kone, they created little until a three minute spell late in the first quarter. Matt Butcher fired over after Ronnie Edwards lost the ball and Harrison Burrows found a great covering header after Kone had run past Edwards.

From a long throw Garath McCleary volleyed over before Posh finally got a grip of the game as Hector Kyprianou and Joel Randall became prominent.

In a flurry of action leading up to the interval, and after McCleary had forced a decent save from Jed Steer with a clever flick, Jadel Katongo’s cross was diverted just past a post, a shot from Ricky-Jade Jones was deflected behind. Josh Knight headed a corner just past a post and a Poku shot after fine work from Randall appeared to be saved with an arm by diving full-back Luke Leahy.

Katongo forced a decent save from Wycombe ‘keeper Franco Rivizzoli with a 25 yard fizzer, and twice in the final five minutes of the half Jones and Randall both failed to shoot when well placed on their stronger foot in the penalty area.

Posh started the second-half with momentum and won a flurry of corners which were well delivered by Burrows and Randall, but also well defended. Hector Kyprianou headed the best opportunity wide at the far post. Poku shot over from 20 yards after a strong run.

Posh ‘keeper Jed Steer presented Sadlier, so often the scourge of his former team, but he shot over and the game them drifted until that dramatic finale.

It’s now four out of four at Wembley for Posh and this one will taste as sweet as the others for all sorts of reasons, including the team who provided the opposition and lost in heart-breaking fashion.

Posh: Jed Steer, Harrison Burrows, Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight, Jadel Katongo, Hector Kyprianou, Archie Collins, Ephron Mason-Clark, Joel Randall (Sub Jonson Clarke-Harris, 90 + 3 mins), Kwame Poku (sub Romoney Crichlow, 90 + 4 mins), Ricky-Jade Jones (sub Malik Mothersille, 80 mins).

Unused subs: Nicholas Bilokapic, Ryan De Havilland, James Dornelly, David Ajiboye/

Wycombe: Franco Ravizzoli, Kieran Sadlier (sub Sam Vokes, 87 mins), Nigel Lonwijk, Jack Grimmer, Chris Forino, Luke Leahy, Josh Scowen (sub Dale Taylor, 87 mins), Matt Butcher, Freddie Potts, Gareth McCleary, Richard Kone (sub David Wheeler, 75 mins).

Unused subs: Max Stryjek, Ryan Tafazolli, Joe Low, Jason McCarthy.

GOALS: Posh – Burrows (85 mins & 90 + 2 mins).

Wycombe – Taylor (89 mins).

CAUTIONS: Posh – Collins (foul), Burrows (adopting aggressive attitude).

Wycombe – Forino (foul).

REFEREE: Scott Oldham 7.