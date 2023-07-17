News you can trust since 1948
Joy for families as Bretton Water Park to open in time for school summer holidays

Park will open on Saturday after repairs following arson attack
By Stephen Briggs
Published 17th Jul 2023, 11:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 11:15 BST

Peterborough’s Bretton Water Park will re-open to the public in time for the school summer holidays.

The attraction will open again on Saturday 22 July, following essential repairs. The park has been closed following an arson attack at the site in 2021.

Councillor Steve Allen, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, said: "We are excited to announce our plans to re-open Bretton Water Park for the school summer holidays this year.

Bretton water parkBretton water park
“Our teams have been working hard to prepare the site for re-opening and we are confident that families and visitors will once again enjoy the fantastic experiences that the facility has to offer. We would also thank the public, for their patience and understanding during the closure.”

Bretton Water Park will be open Tuesday to Sunday every week and closed on Mondays during the summer holidays.

