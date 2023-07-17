Joy for families as Bretton Water Park to open in time for school summer holidays

Peterborough’s Bretton Water Park will re-open to the public in time for the school summer holidays.

The attraction will open again on Saturday 22 July, following essential repairs. The park has been closed following an arson attack at the site in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Steve Allen, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, said: "We are excited to announce our plans to re-open Bretton Water Park for the school summer holidays this year.

Bretton water park

“Our teams have been working hard to prepare the site for re-opening and we are confident that families and visitors will once again enjoy the fantastic experiences that the facility has to offer. We would also thank the public, for their patience and understanding during the closure.”