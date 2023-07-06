There will be relief for families heading into the summer holidays as a popular paddling pool in Peterborough is set to open in time for the break.

The Central Park paddling pool has remained fenced off so far this summer, as a technical fault has meant it could not open.

However, now Peterborough City Council have confirmed it will open tomorrow (July 7).

The pool has been shut throughout the summer - but will re-open on July 7Peterborough Telegraph

A spokesperson for the council said: “We are delighted to confirm that Central Park paddling pool will re-open on Friday.

“This follows recent repair work which required bespoke parts to be ordered which have now been fitted and successfully tested.

“The pool will be open Friday - Sunday (10am-6pm) and then from 25 July to 31 August it will be open Tuesday to Sunday.”

