News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure

Peterborough's Central Park paddling pool to open after repairs made

Pool had not opened this summer due to technical faults
By Stephen Briggs
Published 6th Jul 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

There will be relief for families heading into the summer holidays as a popular paddling pool in Peterborough is set to open in time for the break.

The Central Park paddling pool has remained fenced off so far this summer, as a technical fault has meant it could not open.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, now Peterborough City Council have confirmed it will open tomorrow (July 7).

The pool has been shut throughout the summer - but will re-open on July 7Peterborough TelegraphThe pool has been shut throughout the summer - but will re-open on July 7Peterborough Telegraph
The pool has been shut throughout the summer - but will re-open on July 7Peterborough Telegraph
Most Popular

A spokesperson for the council said: “We are delighted to confirm that Central Park paddling pool will re-open on Friday.

“This follows recent repair work which required bespoke parts to be ordered which have now been fitted and successfully tested.

“The pool will be open Friday - Sunday (10am-6pm) and then from 25 July to 31 August it will be open Tuesday to Sunday.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last month the council also confirmed the Bretton Water Park would be open for the school break.

Read More
Timeframe given when Bretton Water Park will open after arson damage
Related topics:Peterborough City CouncilPeterborough