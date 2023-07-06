Peterborough's Central Park paddling pool to open after repairs made
There will be relief for families heading into the summer holidays as a popular paddling pool in Peterborough is set to open in time for the break.
The Central Park paddling pool has remained fenced off so far this summer, as a technical fault has meant it could not open.
However, now Peterborough City Council have confirmed it will open tomorrow (July 7).
A spokesperson for the council said: “We are delighted to confirm that Central Park paddling pool will re-open on Friday.
“This follows recent repair work which required bespoke parts to be ordered which have now been fitted and successfully tested.
“The pool will be open Friday - Sunday (10am-6pm) and then from 25 July to 31 August it will be open Tuesday to Sunday.”
Last month the council also confirmed the Bretton Water Park would be open for the school break.