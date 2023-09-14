Watch more videos on Shots!

Peterborough Regional Pool will remain closed after reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was found in the building.

The pool is currently closed to remove asbestos.

RAAC is more widely spread in the The Regional Fitness and Swimming Centre than at the theatre and the city council additional work is needed to understand this better.

More detailed structural surveys are now being completed. This will identify remedial works required and any interim safety measures which need to be put in place.

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, Leader of the Council, said: “Unfortunately councils up and down the country are facing the same issues as we are in Peterborough with buildings of a certain age built using RAAC.

“The detailed surveys that we are now carrying out on the Key Theatre and the Regional Pool will mean that we have a better idea of the work needed to ensure that the buildings are safe and when they may be able to reopen.

“Both operators are in contact with their customers and are working hard to limit disruption.

“We know this is disappointing news, but our priority has to be the safety of the staff at these locations and the public.”

Where possible some swimming lessons have been moved to other venues but otherwise they are on hold. All schools and Swim Academy members have been contacted today