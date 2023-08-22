Peterborough’s Central Park paddling pool will reopen today (Tuesday, 22nd August).

The popular pool closed just under a fortnight ago with Peterborough City Council (PCC) explaining that a trace of Legionella bacteria was found during routine testing at the site.

The council then shut the pool as a precaution, it said, to undertake further tests.

Peterborough's Central Park paddling pool re-opens today (Tuesday, 22nd August) after Legionella shut the facility just under two weeks ago

Some strains of Legionella can cause illnesses, such as Legionnaires’ disease and Pontiac fever, while others do not. It was not initially known which strain of Legionella was present at the pool.

PCC says that it has not been made aware of anyone becoming ill as a result of visiting the paddling pool and that, after further testing, it’s “pleased to announce” the pool’s re-opening.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by its temporary closure,” a council spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, Peterborough’s Regional Pool, which has itself had two separate brushes with Legionella this year, will close between 1st September and 18th September while contractors deal with damaged asbestos in a ceiling void.

Again, though, the council says there is no threat to customers and that air monitoring has been carried out to confirm this.

Peterborough Lido will remain open until later in the season – 17th September – to offer residents another place to swim.

Legionella is most commonly found in pools, hot tubs and air conditioning systems in public places.

Most people exposed to the bacteria do not suffer illness, although it can cause a severe lung infection in extreme cases.