Peterborough's Regional Pool reopens after Legionella bacteria discovered

The centre was closed with immediate effect once Legionella was detected last month
Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 12:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 12:50 BST

Peterborough’s Regional Pool has re-opened today after Legionella was discovered at the facility.

Members of the public have been reassured that the strain of bacteria is not harmful to people.

Kitran Eastman, managing director of Peterborough Limited, issued the following statement on 14 July when the pool was closed.

He said: “Following the previous closure of the Regional Fitness and Swimming Centre, we further enhanced our existing testing regime to ensure earlier detection of water born bacteria.

"This allows us to ensure the continued safety and wellbeing of customers and staff. We regret that our latest testing has found a trace of Legionella.

"The strain of Legionella in question does not cause illness in humans and is not connected to the swimming pool water supply, however, we have taken the precautionary decision to close the centre with immediate effect.

"Specialist contractors have been appointed to carry out the required chemical flushing of the entire system. Once the system is flushed, further testing is required.

"When testing for water born bacteria the sample must be given at least 10 days to grow in the laboratory.”

The pool re-opened at 12 noon on August 2 to the public.

