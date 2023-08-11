Paddling pool shut until further notice after Legionella found at facility
Central Park paddling pool was closed earlier this week after a trace of Legionella was found at the facility, Peterborough City Council (PCC) has now confirmed.
The city centre pool, popular with families and children during the summer holidays, closed on Wednesday, 9th August and will remain closed until further notice, the council says.
The Legionella was identified during routine testing, it adds, although the strain of the bacteria has not yet been confirmed.
Legionella is typically found in water and can cause infections including Legionnaires’ disease and Pontiac fever, although not all strains cause illness.
But PCC says “it’s important to note that we have not been notified of anyone with confirmed or suspected Legionellosis linked to this venue”.
It adds that it closed the pool as a “precaution only at this stage” and that specialist contractors have carried out chemical flushing and further testing at the pool.
Central Park paddling pool’s closure was announced just a month after it re-opened for the summer holidays.
The council says it’s understandable that the closure is “frustrating” but that other facilities remain open including Bretton Water Park and the Peterborough Lido.