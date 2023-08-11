News you can trust since 1948
Paddling pool shut until further notice after Legionella found at facility

The strain of the bacteria is yet to be confirmed
By Joanna Taylor - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 11th Aug 2023, 12:54 BST- 1 min read

Central Park paddling pool was closed earlier this week after a trace of Legionella was found at the facility, Peterborough City Council (PCC) has now confirmed.

The city centre pool, popular with families and children during the summer holidays, closed on Wednesday, 9th August and will remain closed until further notice, the council says.

The Legionella was identified during routine testing, it adds, although the strain of the bacteria has not yet been confirmed.

Central Park paddling pool in Peterborough which is closed until further notice after a trace of Legionella was identified during routine testing
Legionella is typically found in water and can cause infections including Legionnaires’ disease and Pontiac fever, although not all strains cause illness.

But PCC says “it’s important to note that we have not been notified of anyone with confirmed or suspected Legionellosis linked to this venue”.

It adds that it closed the pool as a “precaution only at this stage” and that specialist contractors have carried out chemical flushing and further testing at the pool.

Central Park paddling pool’s closure was announced just a month after it re-opened for the summer holidays.

The council says it’s understandable that the closure is “frustrating” but that other facilities remain open including Bretton Water Park and the Peterborough Lido.

