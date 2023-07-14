Peterborough's Regional Pool closed after Legionella bacteria discovered

Peterborough’s Regional Pool has been closed after Legionella was discovered at the facility.

It is not known yet when the pool will re-open, but members of the public have been reassured that the strain of bacteria is not harmful to people.

Kitran Eastman, managing director of Peterborough Limited, said: “Following the previous closure of the Regional Fitness and Swimming Centre, we further enhanced our existing testing regime to ensure earlier detection of water born bacteria. This allows us to ensure the continued safety and wellbeing of customers and staff. We regret that our latest testing has found a trace of Legionella.

It is not known how long the Regional Pool will be shut for

"The strain of Legionella in question does not cause illness in humans and is not connected to the swimming pool water supply, however, we have taken the precautionary decision to close the centre with immediate effect.

"Specialist contractors have been appointed to carry out the required chemical flushing of the entire system. Once the system is flushed, further testing is required.

"When testing for water born bacteria the sample must be given at least 10 days to grow in the laboratory. This means that the centre will be closed until further notice.

"We are working closely with the council’s environmental health team and will provide regular updates. We appreciate that this is disappointing and frustrating however, the safety of the public is always our primary concern, and we will reopen the centre as soon as we are able to.

“Water borne bacteria can be common in swimming pools and other similar water-based settings and that is why facilities such as ours have rigorous testing policies in place.”