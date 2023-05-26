News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Eric Cantona announces debut music tour - how to buy tickets
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance
Major Spice Girls reunion update

Peterborough park paddling pool to remain shut during half term as sun shines

“The paddling pool in Central Park will remain closed until further notice, due to a significant fault with the pool’s operating system.”
By Stephen Briggs
Published 26th May 2023, 13:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 13:36 BST

A popular Peterborough park paddling pool will remain closed over half term due to a mechanical fault.

The pool, at the city’s Central Park, often attracts families in the sunny weather – but today it remains padlocked and empty.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There is currently no information available on when it will re-open.

The pool will be closed for the foreseeable futureThe pool will be closed for the foreseeable future
The pool will be closed for the foreseeable future
Most Popular

Last year the pool had to close in the summer due to technical problems with the pump.

Councillor Nigel Simons, Cabinet Member for Infrastructure, Environment and Climate Change, said: “Unfortunately the paddling pool in Central Park will remain closed until further notice, due to a significant fault with the pool’s operating system.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The issue can only be fixed with new bespoke parts. These parts have been ordered but due to their specialist nature and the age of the pool's operating system, it will take several weeks for them to be delivered. We have considered all options to try to speed up the process, but unfortunately this is out of our control and cannot be done sooner.

“We would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused and we hope that the paddling pool will be working again soon. In the meantime, we would like to remind residents that outdoor wet play and pool facilities are available at The Lido and Regional Pool.”

The news adds to the council’s water woes, as technical problems with the Cathedral Square fountains mean they have not been able to work this year.

Read More
Uncertainty over date for switching on fountains in Peterborough city centre
Related topics:PeterboroughNigel Simons