Peterborough park paddling pool to remain shut during half term as sun shines

A popular Peterborough park paddling pool will remain closed over half term due to a mechanical fault.

The pool, at the city’s Central Park, often attracts families in the sunny weather – but today it remains padlocked and empty.

There is currently no information available on when it will re-open.

The pool will be closed for the foreseeable future

Councillor Nigel Simons, Cabinet Member for Infrastructure, Environment and Climate Change, said: “Unfortunately the paddling pool in Central Park will remain closed until further notice, due to a significant fault with the pool’s operating system.

“The issue can only be fixed with new bespoke parts. These parts have been ordered but due to their specialist nature and the age of the pool's operating system, it will take several weeks for them to be delivered. We have considered all options to try to speed up the process, but unfortunately this is out of our control and cannot be done sooner.

“We would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused and we hope that the paddling pool will be working again soon. In the meantime, we would like to remind residents that outdoor wet play and pool facilities are available at The Lido and Regional Pool.”