Peterborough Regional Pool to close to remove damaged asbestos

Centre to be closed from Friday, September 1 until Monday, September 18
By Stephen Briggs
Published 16th Aug 2023, 09:29 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 09:29 BST

Peterborough’s Regional Pool will be shut for more than two weeks after damaged asbestos was found at the centre.

The Regional Fitness & Swimming Centre will close on Friday, September 1 after damaged asbestos was found in a ceiling void. The gym on the top floor will be closed for more than a month while works are carried out there.

The Regional Pool was closed for several weeks earlier this year after Legionella bacteria was found in the water – although the council said it was not a strain that was harmful to people.

The pool will shut for more than two weeks - while the gym will be closed for six weeksThe pool will shut for more than two weeks - while the gym will be closed for six weeks
The paddling pool at Central Park in the city is currently closed due to Legionella.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “The Regional Fitness & Swimming Centre will be temporarily closed from Friday 1st September to Monday 18th September to allow contractors to remediate an isolated area of damaged asbestos that has been identified in the ceiling void. The area concerned was found during an annual re-inspection survey.

“Due to the location of the asbestos there is no threat of exposure to customers. Air monitoring has been carried out in the affected areas of the building and results are well below the lowest limit of detection. However, whilst work is being undertaken to remove a small ceiling area, the building will be temporarily closed.

“Licensed Asbestos contractors will work to remove, repair and replace an area in the ceiling void where asbestos has been damaged. The swimming pool will be closed until Monday 18th September, whilst the top floor gym will be closed for approximately 6 weeks.”

To allow swimming to continue while the pool is shut, the Lido season has been extended.

The spokesperson said: “Vivacity have extended the Lido season until Sunday 17th September to ensure customers can continue to access city centre swimming throughout the pool closure. The pools at the Lido are heated and offer a main pool, teaching pool and splash pool along with showers, lockers and changing facilities. Additional swimming session are also available at Jack Hunt Swimming Pool.”

Related topics:PeterboroughPeterborough City Council