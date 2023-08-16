Peterborough’s Regional Pool will be shut for more than two weeks after damaged asbestos was found at the centre.

The Regional Fitness & Swimming Centre will close on Friday, September 1 after damaged asbestos was found in a ceiling void. The gym on the top floor will be closed for more than a month while works are carried out there.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “The Regional Fitness & Swimming Centre will be temporarily closed from Friday 1st September to Monday 18th September to allow contractors to remediate an isolated area of damaged asbestos that has been identified in the ceiling void. The area concerned was found during an annual re-inspection survey.

“Due to the location of the asbestos there is no threat of exposure to customers. Air monitoring has been carried out in the affected areas of the building and results are well below the lowest limit of detection. However, whilst work is being undertaken to remove a small ceiling area, the building will be temporarily closed.

“Licensed Asbestos contractors will work to remove, repair and replace an area in the ceiling void where asbestos has been damaged. The swimming pool will be closed until Monday 18th September, whilst the top floor gym will be closed for approximately 6 weeks.”

To allow swimming to continue while the pool is shut, the Lido season has been extended.