The Bretton Water Park in Peterborough will be open in time for the school holidays, the city council has revealed.

The park is a popular attraction in the hot weather as families look to cool down – but last year it was forced to remain closed through the summer after arsonists struck in December.

Bretton water park

Peterborough City Council said further work was needed at the site – but it would be ready for the school summer holidays.A spokesperson for the council said: “We are hoping to have Bretton Water Park open again for the school summer holidays this year and will shortly be carrying out work at the site in preparation.

“We will announce updates in due course.”

However, on Facebook Bretton ward councillor Charles Fenner said the opening date for the park would be Saturday, July 22, with the park closing for the autumn on Sunday, September 3.

The news will be welcomed by families, after a series of water woes for the city council. Earlier this month, it was revealed the Cathedral Square Fountains would remain switched off this year as part of cost saving measures.

The fire forced the closure of the water park

