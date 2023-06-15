Timeframe given when Bretton Water Park will open after arson damage
The Bretton Water Park in Peterborough will be open in time for the school holidays, the city council has revealed.
The park is a popular attraction in the hot weather as families look to cool down – but last year it was forced to remain closed through the summer after arsonists struck in December.
The arson attack caused considerable damage to the pavilion and changing rooms at the park – which was the location of the electric and water supply for the attraction.
Peterborough City Council said further work was needed at the site – but it would be ready for the school summer holidays.A spokesperson for the council said: “We are hoping to have Bretton Water Park open again for the school summer holidays this year and will shortly be carrying out work at the site in preparation.
“We will announce updates in due course.”
However, on Facebook Bretton ward councillor Charles Fenner said the opening date for the park would be Saturday, July 22, with the park closing for the autumn on Sunday, September 3.
The news will be welcomed by families, after a series of water woes for the city council. Earlier this month, it was revealed the Cathedral Square Fountains would remain switched off this year as part of cost saving measures.
The Central Park paddling pool has also remained shut so far this summer due to an issue with one of the pumps, with the council still waiting for replacement parts.