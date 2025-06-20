Seven Peterborough stories you might have missed this week - from the Peterborough pong to the giant US Air Force plane seen over the city

By Stephen Briggs
Published 20th Jun 2025, 15:44 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 16:09 BST
It has been a busy week in Peterborough – and with the glorious sunny weather, you may have missed some of the bigger stories of the week.

So here is a round up of some of the stories that you might not have seen this week.

The Peterborough Pong: What is causing the stench on Bourges Boulevard

8,078 jobs to be created at huge logistics and distribution park planned for edge of Peterborough

This plane was spotted circling over Peterborough this weekplaceholder image
This plane was spotted circling over Peterborough this week

US Air Force reveals identity of massive aircraft spotted flying over Peterborough

A first look inside Peterborough's new smoke house restaurant

Well-known businessman and celebrity chef Levi Roots shoots new film in Peterborough

Labour group survives motion of no confidence and remains in charge of Peterborough City Council

Concerns over potential pollution in Peterborough brook

